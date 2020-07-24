SR 174 closed 13 miles northwest of Wilbur due to 30-acre wildfire

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

LINCOLN CO., Wash. –State Route 174 is closed at milepost 27, about 13 miles northwest of Wilbur due to a wildfire.

Washington State Patrol troopers are assisting with the closure and ask that drivers stay away from the area.

The fire is being called the Neal Canyon fire and has burned about 30 acres.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.