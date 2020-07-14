SPS wants students back in the fall, invites parents to attend webinars

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is still working to put together a plan for students returning in the fall, and are inviting parents to attend a webinar to learn more.

Parents can attend the following Zoom webinars:

Their ‘Safe School Reopening Task Force’ is developing several models for reopened schools in accordance with guidelines from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

RELATED: A closer look at what schools could look like in the fall

RELATED: OSPI releases Q&A sheet on schools reopening amid COVID-19 concerns

No plan is concrete yet, says SPS, but their options are “being refined each week.”

The requirements SPS is certain about are the following:

Six-foot spacing in classrooms, cafeterias

Cloth face coverings or face shields for staff, students and volunteers

Frequent hand washing, sanitization

COVID-19 symptom screening

Regular cleaning and disinfecting of touched areas and buses

As for in-person instruction, the Task Force has several ideas to get as many students safely back as possible. Ideas include combination classrooms, staff shifting or even alternating day schedules for older students.

Students will likely be eating lunches in their classrooms, SPS says.

Of course, many parents might be skeptical about even sending their student back to school, and SPS says they will continue providing distance learning or instruction with limited in-person interaction.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.