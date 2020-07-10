SPS Task Force continues to evaluate plans for bringing students back to class

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public School leaders continue to evaluate what class could look like and how will it resume this fall.

The Safe School Reopening Task Force met on Thursday to continue conversations about a variety of proposed plans.

According to minutes from the meeting, there are set requirements and some that are still under consideration.

The “givens” include keeping a six-foot distance, requiring masks and face shields, frequent hand washing, daily health screenings and transportation cleaning.

What is still being decided is just how classrooms will look and the possibility of rotating schedules. The task force sent a survey to elementary families to gauge interest in a full distance learning model and learned of interest in the following options.

Elementary

There are three options proposed for elementary students. All include keeping 21 students in each K-6 class.

The first option would convert music, art and science rooms to regular classrooms and assign those teachers to become classroom teachers. There would be two 30-minute preps per week covered by fitness teachers and a late start or early release of 40 minutes for other prep times.

Option 2 would allow music and PE teachers to provide prep for 30 minutes twice a week. This would create combo classes at all schools and a late start of early release by 30 minutes.

The third option would rely on CARES dollars and other district resources to fund 13-15 extra teachers instead of using specialists to fill extra classes. Music, PE, art and science teachers would cover prep periods and the school schedule would stay the same.

Secondary

Secondary-level students will most likely be operating on a rotating schedule.

The first option has an A/B alternating schedule with three periods per day and six classes total. Students would attend each class once a week.

For example, group A would attend periods 1, 2 and 3 on Monday and 4, 5, 6 on Tuesday, while group B attends periods 1, 2 and 3 on Wednesday and 4, 5 and 6 on Thursday. Friday would be a distance learning day. Another option to have group A attend their classes on Monday and Wednesday, while group B attends Tuesday and Thursday. Friday would remain a distance learning day.

The second option being discussed by the task force is a similar A/B alternating schedule, but with six periods per day. This would mean students attend class two or three times per week.

Group A would attend periods 1-6 on Mondays and Wednesdays while group B attends periods 1-6 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The groups would alternate attending school on Fridays.

The task force is continuing to meet, discuss these options and is set to submit a plan to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction by August 12. School is set to begin on September 3.

READ: No cafeterias, alternating high school schedules: Spokane Schools working through back-to-school plans

RELATED: What Spokane Schools is suggesting for when students return in the fall

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.