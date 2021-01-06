SPS Superintendent lays out discussion for school board meeting tonight

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public School Board of Directors will soon review a multi-phased plan to return students back to the classroom.

According to the Superintendent for Spokane Public Schools Dr. Adam Swinyard, elementary students will be the focus during Wednesday’s meeting. The return of secondary grade students will also be discussed. Currently, grades K-2 are already back to in-person learning.

“The intent tonight is to identify some definitive dates for phase 1. That’s our interest. They’ll also discuss tentative dates for phase 2 and phase 3,” said Swinyard.

Swinyard says each phase will identify a specific group of grade levels. Part of the focus tonight will be determining which grade levels will be in each phase.

“The emphasis will be on the next group of elementary level students, which is obviously third and fourth grade,” he said.

The district hopes to get all students back to in-person learning before the end of the school year.

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public. Swinyard encourages anyone who is interested to come listen to the conversation.

“We can’t emphasize enough that these plans are tentative based on evaluation by our public health officials and with our staff,” said Swinyard.

