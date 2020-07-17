SPS superintendent addresses parent questions about what school could look like come fall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Planning would be a lot easier right now if Spokane Public Schools had a crystal ball.

If schools reopen in 49 days, middle and high school students may only be in the classroom two to three days a week, split up in alternating schedules.

Elementary students would likely spend every weekday in the classroom.

“It’s challenging for our younger grades to engage and participate in distance learning and use those digital tools,” said Spokane Superintendent Adam Swinyard.

He also said younger students would spend more time outdoors, possibly a playground break every hour.

As of right now, all students K-12 will be expected to wear a mask. Desks will be spaced six feet apart, with no more than 20 students per classroom.

During tonight’s webinar with families, Swinyard said he knows how important it is to open schools, however there’s still a chance that might not happen- at least in September.

Swinyard says now is the time to prepare kids for the fall, whatever it may look like.

“Talking with them and asking how they’re feeling and talking about the unknown and that the unknown is scary and it’s okay to worry about the unknown,” said Swinyard.

