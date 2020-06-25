SPS school board to vote on next year’s sex ed curriculum

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools may have a sex education curriculum ready for the next school year. The school board will take a look at the new coursework Wednesday night and vote on whether or not it’ll be taught in classrooms next school year.

Parents and families can weigh in virtually. The meeting is open through Zoom and families can voice their opinions and concerns. However, at the end of the meeting, the school board has the final say.

4 News Now has been telling you about a new law that requires all Washington state schools to teach age-appropriate sex education in every grade, kindergarten through 12th grade. Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed that earlier this year.

Some families are unhappy about that, saying they did not want their child to learn about sensitive topics so early in life. No student is required to participate in any of the sex education classes. Families can opt-out their student.

According to the school board’s agenda, the new curriculum will include several sexual health topics for students in Spokane, grades four to six.

Anatomy and physiology

Growth and development

Reproduction

HIV prevention

Self-identity

Healthy relationships

The school board will also look at the high school’s curriculum for sex education. You can read more on that HERE.

SPS said if the school board approves this curriculum Wednesday night, students will learn about these topics the week before spring break, which is also the same week as parent-teacher conferences. The lessons last 30 to 50 minutes each day, for four to five days.



SPS does have the curriculum materials at the district office. If you have concerns, they welcome any parent to come and see the coursework themselves. All you have to do is email this person on your screen to make an appointment. As of Wednesday night, more than 80 parents have already stopped by the office to review the materials.



You can join the school board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. via Zoom. If you want to attend the meeting, you’ll need to complete the online form HERE. Then, you’ll receive Zoom log-in information about one hour before the meeting. If you have trouble, you can contact Rochelle Miller at rochellem@spokaneschools.org

4 News Now will be following this story and bring you updates on the school board’s vote.