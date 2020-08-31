SPS School Board to begin interviewing candidates to fill vacancy

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board will hold an executive and open session on Monday to discuss and interview candidates to fill the vacant seat on the board.

The position opened when former board member Kevin Morrison resigned in July. Morrison cited unexpected personal reasons and a “growing sense that the current majority board preferred to work outside of normal process and engagement” for his departure.

His departure came at the same time a petition was made calling for his resignation, in response to his support of a Ferris High School resource officer who was photographed kneeling on the neck of a Black student to restrain him.

The school board has narrowed its list of candidates to replace Morrison. The seven candidates include Karl Boettner, Jessica Box, Brian Davenport, Erin Georgen, Michael Kirk, Harry Rosenkrantz and Aryn Ziehnert.

Monday’s executive session will take place after the special board meeting at 4 p.m. The board will recess into an Executive Session to evaluate the qualifications of each candidate, then hold an executive session to interview candidates.

A similar situation is expected for Tuesday, as well.

The board may take action to select a candidate during the open sessions, but the selection and swearing in is scheduled to take place at the next regular school board meeting on Wednesday, September 9 at 7 p.m.

The appointment for this position will expire in November 2021, at which time there will be an election to fill the position for the new term.

