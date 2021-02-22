SPS hosting webinars to discuss middle, high school reopening plans

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren Jonny Velasquez, 9, wears a mask as he works on math in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. The school has had some students in classrooms for in-person learning since September of 2020, but other students who attend the school are still learning remotely. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited the school Tuesday to observe classrooms and take part in a discussion with teachers and administrators about plans to further open in-person learning in Washington in the future.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Middle and high school students will soon return to classrooms for the first time in nearly a year and Spokane Public Schools wants to help families transition to the new hybrid program.

The district will be holding two webinars to go over the new hybrid model and what that will look like for families through the end of the year.

Students in grades 7-12 will be divided into two cohorts and will alternate days in the classroom. Group A will go to class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Group B will go on Tuesdays and Thursdays, then the two groups will alternate Fridays.

The webinars will be opportunities for parents to listen to the district’s defined reopening plans and ask any questions.

The first webinar is for 7th and 8th grade families and will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Parents can register here.

The webinar for high school families will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Parents can register here.

RELATED: Washington governor signs COVID-19 relief spending bill

READ: Central Valley School Board approves next reopening phase for 7-12th graders

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.