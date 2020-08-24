SPS Day Camp sees high demand during first week of registration

Ariana Lake

SPOKANE, Wash.- Hundreds of families signed up for the Spokane Public Schools Day Camp within the first week of registration.

A spokesperson for SPS said Friday that they have already received about 700 registrants. Sign-up for the program opened August 14.

The camp is designed to help parents whose work schedules won’t allow them to be home with their children as they learn remotely. The fee-based program will provide child care for SPS students grades K-6, offering supervision and support while those students learn remotely.

Each location is open to a maximum of 40 children and four staff members. Register HERE.

