SPS Board to discuss potential for first graders returning to the classroom during Wednesday’s meeting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Since October 7th Kindergartners in the Spokane Public Schools have been back in the classroom. They spent almost a month at home before that.

Now, they could soon be joined by more of their classmates. On Wednesday evening the Spokane Public Schools will hold a special meeting. They’ll be talking about the process of returning Kindergarten students to in-person instruction and the potential for phasing back in 1st graders.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Washington Governor Jay Inslee spoke about the different school districts’ decision to phase students back into in-person learning.

“We have made a recommendation that at moderate levels essentially schools do look at options for going back, particularly in the early grades,” said Governor Inslee.

Spokane Public Schools is one of those districts, with Kindergarteners already back in class and the potential for first graders soon. Local health officials say the science and research point to being able to welcome younger students back sooner rather than later.

“This age group represents a population where in person learning while a risk nonetheless is a very small risk and one that we have to balance with the importance of in person learning,” said Dr. Bob Lutz.

As of Friday, Spokane Public Schools reported 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout all of the elementary, middle and high schools in the district, and only one case where a student or staff member was exposed at school.

“We think it’s really important to distinguish having a student with a positive test and having students or staff with positive tests where the transmission took place in the school,” said Governor Inslee.

While the governor says it will be inevitable that some students will get infected outside the classroom, there is only one confirmed case of the coronavirus originating from a school.

School Board President Jerrall Haynes tells Four News Now, the board is looking forward to hearing an update from SPS on how the phasing of Kindergarten has gone so far as well as listening to the guidance that Dr. Lutz will provide to SPS staff in regards to future plans of our district.

