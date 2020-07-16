SPS board members vote in favor of more inclusive U.S. History curriculum

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane School Board voted in favor of adopting a curriculum that would change the way 11th graders learn about American History, making it more inclusive.

According to SPS, the American Perspectives curriculum is designed to put the “us” in U.S. history.

The new curriculum meets the criteria for the standard 11th grade history course, but will also entail first-person stories of Americans from different backgrounds, including groups marginalized by American society.

The district struggled to find current American history textbooks that accomplished that goal, so teachers will be given additional resources. Some of those books include Is Everyone Really Equal? And A History of U.S. Feminists.

To give an example of what the new curriculum would look like, SPS provided a traditional course guide for a WWII unit, versus what that unit would look like taught under the American Perspectives curriculum.

The cultural responsive curriculum would include teaching about Navajo Code Talkers and the Bracero Program. It would also broaden coverage of the Holocaust and Japanese Internment, while narrowing coverage of topics like the Manhattan Project.

You can read a full outline of the curriculum HERE.

