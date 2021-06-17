SPS Board could vote on school boundary changes June 23

SPOKANE, Wash. — The SPS Board could vote on new school boundary changes on June 23.

The School Board of Directors heard the first reading of the boundary adjustments in a meeting June 16. They will hear a second reading on June 23 with the possibility of voting on the controversial changes.

If the board does not vote on June 23, they will continue discussion and take potential action at the next meeting.

