SPS Board approves $482M budget for upcoming school year
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane School Board has approved a budget for the upcoming school year totaling $482 million.
The budget is $20 million more than last year’s.
The District had to pull nearly $12 million out of its rainy day fund, which is expected to dry up by the year 2024.
