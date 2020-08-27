SPS Board approves $482M budget for upcoming school year

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane School Board has approved a budget for the upcoming school year totaling $482 million.

The budget is $20 million more than last year’s.

The District had to pull nearly $12 million out of its rainy day fund, which is expected to dry up by the year 2024.

Spokane Public School board just approved a 2020-21 budget of $482M, nearly $20M more than last year. #4NewsNow — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) August 27, 2020

READ: Spokane Public Schools Board votes to delay school start by two weeks, approves all-virtual beginning

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.