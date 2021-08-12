SPS school reopening plan comes with some changes

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a meeting on Wednesday night, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) board discussed the reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year and there are going to be some changes.

For the upcoming school year, most of the policies are what you would expect: everyone has to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, social distancing and other standard COVID-19 protocols.

However, some changes include no cohorts – like A and B groups – nor will there be daily health checks for students and staff before showing up at school. Also, kids will not need to wear a mask while at recess, and teachers can take their masks off when school is out of session.

Also, guidelines for lunch, performing arts and athletics are still being evaluated.

While schools will promote social distancing, SPS said it cannot be a reason to limit in-person teaching.

This is a developing story.

