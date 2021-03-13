SPS announces forums for community to give feedback on downtown stadium proposal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The public will be able to give their feedback on the proposed downtown sports stadium during two upcoming forums.

Voters thought they made their voices heard a few years ago. In 2018, an advisory vote was held about a downtown stadium, but 64 percent of voters said to leave it at the current Joe Albi location.

Now, the Downtown Spokane Partnerships says it has new incentives. The proposal calls for a 5,000-seat stadium that would be built on Boone Avenue near the Spokane Arena and the Podium. The DSP says the stadium could bring in millions to the local economy and a professional soccer team.

The $31 million bond intended for a stadium re-vamp at Joe Albi would instead go to the proposed stadium downtown. So now, the Spokane Public School board wants to hear from the public before making a decision.

The board will hold two public forums — on March 16 and 17 at 6:30 p.m. — to allow the community to provide feedback. The board is also considering another advisory vote, but that would cost about $100,000 and would not be on a ballot until August. That could, in turn, delay the reconstruction at Joe Albi, the original plan, set to start in April.

If you would like to provide feedback, you can register for the forums here.

