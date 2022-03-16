Spring thunderstorms today, pretty spring sunshine for Wednesday – Kris

It is looking and feeling more like spring in the Inland Northwest! After a busy Tuesday afternoon of spring-like showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds, the weather is calming down for a quiet Wednesday. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be beautiful with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the lower 50s. It will be a breezy day, but not as windy as it was on Tuesday. The dry weather should continue through Thursday.

By Friday, the chance of showers returns to the region, however, it will most likely be in the form of mountain snow and a few hit or miss valley rain showers. Widespread precipitation is possible on Saturday as a cold front passes through. Behind that system, expect cooler, drier weather for Sunday.