Spring starts tomorrow! Cue the showers and breezy winds -Kris

Hopefully, you’ll be sound asleep and dreaming peacefully when spring officially starts at 2:37 a.m. PDT Saturday morning. That’s the precise time of the Vernal Equinox: the moment when the sun is directly over the equator. We will rise and shine Saturday to a very typical spring weekend in the Inland Northwest, which means a little bit of everything. On Saturday, expect a few showers in the afternoon with breezy conditions and a high of 50. That’s exactly average.

Sunday will be cooler, with highs only in the mid 40s. Most of Sunday will be dry and breezy, but by Sunday night, a system moves in bringing rain and snow to the valleys. That snow won’t impact your Monday morning commute or give you anything to shovel, but it will be a reminder that summer is still three months away.