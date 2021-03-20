Spring starts tomorrow! Cue the showers and breezy winds -Kris

Kris Crocker
Posted:
by Kris Crocker

Hopefully, you’ll be sound asleep and dreaming peacefully when spring officially starts at 2:37 a.m. PDT Saturday morning.  That’s the precise time of the Vernal Equinox: the moment when the sun is directly over the equator.  We will rise and shine Saturday to a very typical spring weekend in the Inland Northwest, which means a little bit of everything.  On Saturday, expect a few showers in the afternoon with breezy conditions and a high of 50.  That’s exactly average.

Saturday Planner    Start Of Spring

Sunday will be cooler, with highs only in the mid 40s.  Most of Sunday will be dry and breezy, but by Sunday night, a system moves in bringing rain and snow to the valleys.  That snow won’t impact your Monday morning commute or give you anything to shovel, but it will be a reminder that summer is still three months away.

4 Things To Know    Planning Forecast

