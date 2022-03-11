Spring rains already close to passing arid 2021 season

by Matt Gray

SPOKANE, Wash.– Good news for lawns, gardens, and farmers across the Inland Northwest! This spring season so far, since March 1, is almost as wet as the entire spring of 2021.

The 0.64″ of rain in Spokane over the last ten days is just short of the 0.67″ that fell from the beginning of March to the end of May last year. It’s three one-hundredths of an inch away. Meteorological spring goes from March 1 to May 31.

While a shot of cold, dry air is keeping the weather quiet for now, next week looks more and more like we’ll be in for another stretch of soggy weather. The odds of tying or breaking the spring 2021 total are 50% by the end of Monday the 14 and 90% by the end of Tuesday the 15.

The arid spring of 2021 was the driest in Spokane since 1924. This dryness served as a jumping-off point for the extreme drought, historic heat, and frequent wildfires that appeared that summer.

Spring rain and snow is key component in the question everyone wants to know; “what’s fire season going to look like?” Rain keeps the soil moist and vegetation healthy. Mountain snows keep the snowpack high so creeks and streams can keep the moisture coming when the rains start to disappear in June.

So far Spokane hasn’t seen any snow in March. The city averages around 4 inches in the first month of meteorological spring. The last snow in 2022 came on February 27th. It hasn’t snowed in March in Spokane since 2020.

Despite a positive start to spring and a wet La Niña climate pattern in place, winter was the driest since 2014. Drought remains in place across much of the Inland Northwest.

