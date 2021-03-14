Spring-like weather continues on Sunday with a bit of mountain rain and snow – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – The spring-like weather continues! Expect above average temperatures heading into our Sunday. We do have a slight change though as a low pressure system starts rolling through Sunday morning.

First and foremost, I hope you set your clocks an hour forward! Daylight saving kicks in Sunday at 2 a.m. If you wake up feeling a little less rested than usual, that’s could be why! It will be a good day to take advantage of the morning while the sun is still shining.

By the afternoon, we could see a bit of cloud cover roll through the region. Wenatchee, Omak, and Stevens Pass could also see rain and snow later on in the day. That storm system will drop our temperatures for the start of the work week. By Wednesday, we’ll warm right back up to those upper 50s and 60s. Can you believe Spring is just around the corner?!