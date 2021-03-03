Spring-like conditions all the way into the weekend – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, February 3:
- Sunny today and clear tonight
- Warming into Friday
- Front arrives Friday night
- Showers and cooler Saturday
Expect a very sunny day with light winds.
Temperatures will b very warm today and tomorrow for this time of year.
Expect sunshine and warm temperatures through Friday with possible record heat Friday. Then, get ready for cooler over the weekend with scattered showers Saturday. Temperatures continue to get cooler for Monday and next week.
