Spring-like conditions all the way into the weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, February 3:

  • Sunny today and clear tonight
  • Warming into Friday
  • Front arrives Friday night
  • Showers and cooler Saturday

4 Things Mid

Expect a very sunny day with light winds.

Wed Day Plan

Temperatures will b very warm today and tomorrow for this time of year.

Wed Highs

Expect sunshine and warm temperatures through Friday with possible record heat Friday. Then, get ready for cooler over the weekend with scattered showers Saturday. Temperatures continue to get cooler for Monday and next week.

Wed Planning 7day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.