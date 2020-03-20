Spring is here, and the weather is amazing! -Kris
Spring starts this evening at 8:59 p.m., and the weather is keeping pace with the calendar! Dry and seasonable weather will continue across much of the Inland Northwest through the weekend.
A weak system may bring a few showers to the Idaho Panhandle Saturday night into Sunday. A stronger system will bring breezy winds and a chance of rain and snow showers late Monday and Tuesday of next week.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.