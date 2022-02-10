Spring Fever! There’s more sunshine and unseasonably warm weather in the forecast – Kris

I zipped out before work today for a quick dog walk. Two hours later, I decided I’d better quit playing in the weather and come talk about it! With all of that sunshine today, we hit highs of 49° in Spokane and 50° in Coeur d’Alene. That’s more than 10 degrees above average. We’re going to have a very similar day again tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. I hope you get a chance to get outside and enjoy it.

Cooler air is on the way for Friday, but temperatures will remain above average and we’ll keep the sunshine too. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. The dry, sunny weather should continue through the weekend. There is a chance of light precipitation on Monday, mainly in the form of mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys. The dry weather and sunshine returns for Tuesday.