Spring comes this weekend- Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Winter is almost over!

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

  • Clouds and sprinkles
  • Mountain snow
  • Breezy with showers coming tomorrow
  • Spring starts Sunday

Fri Mid 4 Things

Here’s a look at your day planner: mild temperatures with a few raindrops this afternoon.

Fri Plan

Our highs will be just above average today.

Fri Highs

Light rain showers are in store with some mountain snow to wrap up winter both today and Saturday.

More sunshine comes as spring arrives Sunday.

Next week, we warm to the low 60s, making for a nice first week of spring.

Fri Planning 7 Day

