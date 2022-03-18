Spring comes this weekend- Mark
Winter is almost over!
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
- Clouds and sprinkles
- Mountain snow
- Breezy with showers coming tomorrow
- Spring starts Sunday
Here’s a look at your day planner: mild temperatures with a few raindrops this afternoon.
Our highs will be just above average today.
Light rain showers are in store with some mountain snow to wrap up winter both today and Saturday.
More sunshine comes as spring arrives Sunday.
Next week, we warm to the low 60s, making for a nice first week of spring.
