Spring comes this weekend- Mark

Winter is almost over!

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

Clouds and sprinkles

Mountain snow

Breezy with showers coming tomorrow

Spring starts Sunday

Here’s a look at your day planner: mild temperatures with a few raindrops this afternoon.

Our highs will be just above average today.

Light rain showers are in store with some mountain snow to wrap up winter both today and Saturday.

More sunshine comes as spring arrives Sunday.

Next week, we warm to the low 60s, making for a nice first week of spring.