Spring Break with nice Spring Weather -Mark

More sunshine, more smiles.
Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Some areas of fog out there but shouldn’t last long. Mild morning temps await you.

Monfog[1]

Today will be the first day where normal highs persist statewide. The week ahead will be very pleasant.

Monhighs[1]

Some cloud cover with sunbreaks expected. Warmer today with 55 expected and a mostly sunny afternoon.

Mondayplanner[1]

Warmer air and a warmer forecast takes all the way to the end of the week. Sunshine Tuesday will be much appreciated

Mon4day[1]

