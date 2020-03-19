Spring arrives Thursday, and the weather won’t let you forget it! -Kris

The weather has been an amazingly bright spot in the lives of Inland Northwesterners this week. Beautiful sunshine, blue skies and above average temperatures have allowed us all to enjoy the best of early Spring while keeping a safe distance from our neighbors. This uncharacteristically persistent weather pattern is going to continue through the weekend. On Thursday expect sunny conditions with high temperatures in the lower 50s – basically a repeat of the last three days!

Spring officially arrives on Thursday. The Vernal Equinox is at 8:49 p.m.

There is one little weak system that could bring a few showers to the Idaho Panhandle on Saturday. A stronger system brings a chance of showers for the rest of the region early next week.