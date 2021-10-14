Spotty showers today, then a warming trend – Matt

After some fog to start off the day with near-freezing temperatures, it will warm into the 40s by lunchtime and hit around 50 by the afternoon. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy with light winds. A few showers could make it over the Cascades this afternoon, so keep the rain gear with you just in case. Unlike yesterday, don’t expect any snow to mix in with the rain outside of the highest elevations. High temperatures will be a full ten degrees above where they were yesterday!

We’re embarking on a warmup heading into the weekend! Friday looks nice with highs in the low 50s and Saturday looks amazing with highs in the 60s and sunshine. Wet weather, just rain this time, will arrive on Sunday night and cool us off some before the start of next week.

We’ll likely see more patchy fog on Friday morning. It’s getting to that time of the year where you have to have the ice scraper and defroster ready in the car. By the weekend though, we can relax a little bit. Morning lows will be in the low 40s for many of us. That’s above average for mid-October.

