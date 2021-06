Spotlight Spokane: Summer Splash Pads

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — School’s out, it’s downright hot outside and the city splash pads are open for the season—are you thinking what we’re thinking? In this week’s Spotlight Spokane, we stopped by a handful of splash pads and soaked up the sun.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.