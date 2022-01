Spotlight Spokane: Hidden Bagel

by Erin Robinson

Saturday is National Bagel Day and the best way to celebrate would be stopping by Spokane’s newest bagel shop: Hidden Bagel.

Find the fresh, doughy goods in the spot behind The Scoop on the South Hill.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.