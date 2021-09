Spotlight Spokane: Finch Arboretum

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall is here, and if you’re looking to see the leaves change color, head to the Finch Arboretum.

There are 65 acres of wooded trails and it’s only minutes from downtown Spokane.

