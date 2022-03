Spotlight Spokane: Celebrating Mardi Gras with Sister Act Cake Boutique

by Erin Robinson

It’s not Fat Tuesday without a King Cake!

Sister Act Cake Boutique is serving up the traditional cake to celebrate the start of Mardi Gras. The cakes are a tradition for the annual celebration, but the Cheney shop will offer them year-round.

Learn more about Sister Act here or call 509-523-2247 to order.

