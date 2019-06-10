Zags, Huskies extend basketball series through 2023-24 season
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University and the University of Washington announced Monday they've extended their men's college basketball rivalry through the 2023-24 season.
In the new four-year home and home series, the Zags will host the Huskies in Spokane during the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons. The Huskies will welcome the Zags to Seattle during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons.
The final game of the current home and home series will take place in Seattle this coming season. Gonzaga defeated Washington 81-79 in their most recent meeting at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Dec. 5, 2018.
Gonzaga has won 12 of the last 13 matchups with Washington, including five in a row. However, the Huskies still lead the all-time series 29-18.
