WSU women's soccer moves on in NCAA tourney with win over Memphis

PULLMAN, Wash. - For the third-straight year Washington State (13-6-1) has danced its way into the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the Cougs cruised to a 1-0 win over No. 14 Memphis (17-3-1) Friday night at Lower Soccer Field.

On a fast and wet field, the Cougars proved to be the bigger, stronger, and faster team throughout the night, hammering the Tigers' defensive backline from the opening whistle. Controlling the run of play and working into dangerous areas it was only a matter of time before the Cougs broke through offensively.

That burst would finally come to fruition in the 62' when Averie Collins muscled her way through the midfield before finding her Makamae Gomera-Stevens open in the middle of the pitch. With the ball at her feet and a clear ally towards goal, the Hawaiian sensation took two touches into the 18 and teed it up on her left foot before blasting it just inside the post. The shot beat the Tigers' Elizabeth Moberg's outstretched hands finally cracking the scoreboard.

The Cougs would have a handful of chances to add to their lead but Moberg stymied WSU's advances to keep Memphis in the game. The Tigers' would press forward in the final minutes of the game in search of the equalizer but a staunch WSU defense held tight while Ella Dederick , and a little help from a friendly post, cleaned up the few chances Memphis would get through.



Stat of the Match

The Cougs won their opener at home for the second-straight season and advanced to the second round for the third-straight season. Prior to last year's postseason win, the Cougars had never advanced out of the first round in back-to-back seasons.

Things You Need To Know