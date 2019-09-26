WSU Volleyball gets upset over No. 8 Washington

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PULLMAN, Wash. - The latest installment of the Boeing Apple Cup Series saw Washington State volleyball take down No. 8 Washington in four sets inside Bohler Gym Wednesday evening.



Set scores from the match were: 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, and 25-20 in favor of WSU (12-1, 1-0 Pac-12).



The opening set of this match kept true to the rivalry between the Huskies of Washington (9-2, 0-1) and the Cougars, as eight ties occurred leading up to a 10-10 score. A 4-0 scoring run saw UW jump out to a 14-10 advantage but Washington State answered with back-to-back points, with kills from Hannah Pukis and Magda Jehlarova . The Huskies went on to generate a 6-2 run shortly after to hold a lead of 20-13, but WSU was determined to defend its' home court of Bohler Gym. The Cougars posted four straight points anchored by kills from Alexcis Lusby and Jocelyn Urias to trail 21-19. Washington took advantage of multiple errors by WSU however to ultimately claim set number one at 25-22.



Set number two brought just as much intensity, and the Cougars found a small opening early, after back-to-back kills from Pia Timmer , with an additional kill from Lusby saw an 11-9 lead. Washington countered with a 5-1 run of their own to gain the 16-15 advantage midway through the second set. The score became knotted up at 22-22, and the Cougars used the electric atmosphere of Bohler Gym to record three consecutive points, featuring a solo block from Jehlarova. The set victory for WSU was capped off with an Alexis Dirige ace for a final score of 25-22.



Momentum fully swung in the favor of WSU, as the Cougars opened set three with a 4-0 run, heavily anchored by Magda with two kills, and two block assists. That early lead was maintained at 11-7 by Washington State as another kill from Timmer found the floor, and a huge block from Penny Tusa , and Urias kept the home squad rolling. Despite the Huskies tying the set at 16-16, WSU held strong late, outscoring UW 9-4, as just about every Cougar that hit the court aided in scoring a point in some way. Urias finished off Washington in set three with a thunderous kill for the 25-20 victory.



Washington State was in full control of this contest heading into set four, and once again jump out to an early lead at 9-5 with some help from an Urias kill, and a Julia Norville ace. The WSU lead only continued to grow from there as a kill from Lusby, and an error from the Huskies put Washington State in front at 18-12. There would be no slowing down for the Cougars as Urias, Timmer, Jehlarova, and Lusby posted kills late in this contest to clinch the 3-1 upset victory, taking the set at 25-20.