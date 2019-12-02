WSU volleyball earns fourth straight NCAA tournament berth
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State volleyball saw the 2019 season extended Sunday evening, as the Cougars are headed to the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive season.
WSU will be headed to Honolulu, Hawaii for the first and second rounds of the tournament, and will face San Diego Friday inside the Stan Sheriff Center with first serve set for 6:30 p.m. PT.
Washington State is 1-1 against the Toreros all-time, with the Cougars winning the last meeting in 1993 in four sets. San Diego enters the NCAA Tournament as the defending WCC champions, posting an overall record of 24-5, and 17-1 WCC.
The Cougs have been led this season by a pair of seniors, Alexis Dirige, and Jocelyn Urias, both who have been making Washington State volleyball history this year. Dirige became the WSU all-time career digs leader, surpassing Kate Sommer (2012-15) to claim the top spot in the stat category. Alexis has also climbed the ranks in Pac-12 history, currently sitting at eighth all-time as well. Urias is currently top ten all-time in several Washington State categories which include sixth in block assists, eighth in total blocks, and ninth in blocks per set.
The freshmen of Washington State have provided a huge spark both offensively and defensively beginning with Magda Jehlářová who is currently at seventh all-time in WSU history for single season stats in both total blocks and block assists. Setter Hannah Pukis has posted a stellar season as well, with 1,073 assists, and 14 double-doubles on the year. Pia Timmer has anchored the offensive attack with team-highs in total kills, kills per set, and total attacks.
Be sure to check out the links below for all the information regarding the NCAA Championship Tournament, Cougar Volleyball, and tickets for the tournament.
