WSU soccer bows out of NCAA College Cup after 2-1 loss to North Carolina

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The unseeded Cougs took the first lead of the game early, when Morgan Weaver dribbled out of a scrum in front of the goal and swept a shot past the hands of the Tarheel's goalkeeper just seven minutes into the first half. The goal was unassisted.

North Carolina responded at 24' when Alessia Russo got help from Taylor Otto and found the back of the net to even the game a 1-1.

The Tarheels would take a 2-1 lead into halftime after Ru Mucherera struck a perfect pass near WSU's goal and freshman Alexis Strickland scored on a header.

Nobody scored after halftime, and Washington State had sereral nice shots on goal, but none went through, as the Tarheels held on defense to win 2-1.

They advance to their 26th national championship appearance.