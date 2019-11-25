WSU soccer advances to first Elite Eight in program history with 3-0 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Washington State women's soccer advanced to the school's first Elite Eight appearance after shutting out West Virginia in the third round of the NCAA tournament Sunday.

Makamae Gomera-Stevens drew first blood with her second goal in three postseason games in the 15th minute.

Morgan Weaver added two more in the 64th and 71st minute, helping the Cougars build a 3-0 lead over West Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Hello, history book... meet the Cougars. 😲 🐾



For the 1️⃣st time in program history the @WSUCougarSoccer team is headed to the Elite 8️⃣. #Pac12Soccer pic.twitter.com/oruhDRQyQX — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 25, 2019

Weaver got assists from Kelis Barton and then Katie Jones to find the back of the net.

The Cougs advance to Columbia where they'll take on second-seeded South Carolina, the date and time are TBA.