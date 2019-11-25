WSU Cougars

WSU soccer advances to first Elite Eight in program history with 3-0 win

By:

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 05:49 PM PST

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 05:51 PM PST

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Washington State women's soccer advanced to the school's first Elite Eight appearance after shutting out West Virginia in the third round of the NCAA tournament Sunday.

Makamae Gomera-Stevens drew first blood with her second goal in three postseason games in the 15th minute.

Morgan Weaver added two more in the 64th and 71st minute, helping the Cougars build a 3-0 lead over West Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

 

 

Weaver got assists from Kelis Barton and then Katie Jones to find the back of the net.

The Cougs advance to Columbia where they'll take on second-seeded South Carolina, the date and time are TBA.

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS