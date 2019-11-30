WSU Soccer advances to College Cup for first time in program history

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Mykiaa Minniss finds the back of the net in extra time to send the Washington State Cougars to the College Cup (Final 4) for the first time in program history.

The goal by Minniss was the first and only goal of the game as both teams had chances but couldn't connect in regulation.

With the 1-0 win over #2 South Carolina, the Cougars advance to San Jose where they will play #1 North Carolina in the national semi-final December 6th.