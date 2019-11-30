WSU Cougars

WSU Soccer advances to College Cup for first time in program history

By:

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 05:24 PM PST

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:14 PM PST

WSU Soccer advances to College Cup for first time in program history

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Mykiaa Minniss finds the back of the net in extra time to send the Washington State Cougars to the College Cup (Final 4) for the first time in program history.

The goal by Minniss was the first and only goal of the game as both teams had chances but couldn't connect in regulation.

With the 1-0 win over #2 South Carolina, the Cougars advance to San Jose where they will play #1 North Carolina in the national semi-final December 6th.

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS