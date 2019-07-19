WSU Athletics: Cougars conclude record revenue year

PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second-straight year, Washington State Athletics saw record numbers in the Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) annual giving while other areas of the CAF showed huge upswings over previous years.

In the recently-concluded FY19, the CAF saw annual giving reach a record $8.6 million, $900,000 ahead of last year’s record total. Additionally, total giving to WSU Athletics topped $15 million ($15.1), the second highest total on record and just the third time eclipsing $15 million in school history.

“Excitement and passion continue to build around Cougar Athletics and posting another record year in the CAF is a great example we are on a positive trajectory,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “The energy surrounding our department is contagious and that is evident with ticket sales, donations and involvement with our programs.

“We appreciate and thank those who help us provide the greatest collegiate experience in the nation to our student-athletes,” Chun continued. “We have a great deal of momentum building in Cougar Athletics and know that the best days still lie ahead.”

The CAF saw tremendous increases in new members for FY19 totaling 1,516, which included 33 Championship Circle ($25k) and 151 Leadership Circle ($10k) members. The latter two totals are up considerably from FY18, with Champions Circle membership up 38 percent and Leadership Circle up 26 percent.

Since FY15, the CAF has seen annual giving totals improve dramatically, from $4.9 million in FY15 to its current $8.6 million, an increase of 76 percent.

In addition to the CAF highlights, Cougar Athletics recorded additional successes involving football and men’s basketball. To date, the 2019 football season ticket renewal rate stands at 91 percent, its highest total in seven years while football ticket revenue is at its highest total in program history. On the basketball side, men’s season ticket renewals stand at 95 percent.