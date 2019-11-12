Washington State soccer to host NCAA first-round game against Memphis
PULLMAN, Wash. - The 12-win Washington State soccer earned home-field advantage in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and will host the 17-2-1 Memphis Tigers.
WSU found out Monday afternoon at a watch party that the game will take place on the Lower Soccer Field this Friday, Nov. 15th at 5pm.
The women's championship this year takes place in San Jose, Calif.
We're going dancing again! 💃⚽️— Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) November 11, 2019
Join us Friday, Nov. 15th at 5pm at the Lower Soccer Field as we take on Memphis in the first round! #GoCougs | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/IaRmtYn2sm
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Cougars suffer first loss of the season at Santa Clara
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Kyle Smith era begins with blowout win for Cougars
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Gonzaga improves to 3-0 with another blowout win
- Cougars suffer first loss of the season at Santa Clara
- Seahawks hand 49ers first loss of the season in overtime thriller
- Anderson helps lead Bullpups through emotional cross country season
- Zags stay at no. 8 in AP Top 25 poll
- Washington State soccer to host NCAA first-round game against Memphis