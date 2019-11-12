WSU Cougars

Washington State soccer to host NCAA first-round game against Memphis

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 02:36 PM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 04:39 PM PST

PULLMAN, Wash. - The 12-win Washington State soccer earned home-field advantage in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and will host  the 17-2-1 Memphis Tigers.

WSU found out Monday afternoon at a watch party that the game will take place on the Lower Soccer Field this Friday, Nov. 15th at 5pm.

The women's championship this year takes place in San Jose, Calif.

