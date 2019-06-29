WSU Cougars

Washington State's Jalen Thompson inelgible for senior year, enters NFL Supplemental Draft

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 04:02 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:18 PM PDT

Three-year starting safety Jalen Thompson violated NCAA rules, making him ineligible for his senior season, he will enter the NFL Supplemental draft, according to Washington State Athletics.

Thompson was expected to start again this season, and bolster a deep secondary for the Cougs.

Official Statement: 

Washington State University safety Jalen Thompson will not return for his senior season after losing his final year of eligibility due to a violation of NCAA rules. Thompson has entered the NFL Supplemental Draft set for later next month.

National Insider for the NFL Network Ian Rapoport tweeted this statement today:

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS