Washington State's Jalen Thompson inelgible for senior year, enters NFL Supplemental Draft
Three-year starting safety Jalen Thompson violated NCAA rules, making him ineligible for his senior season, he will enter the NFL Supplemental draft, according to Washington State Athletics.
Thompson was expected to start again this season, and bolster a deep secondary for the Cougs.
Official Statement:
“Washington State University safety Jalen Thompson will not return for his senior season after losing his final year of eligibility due to a violation of NCAA rules. Thompson has entered the NFL Supplemental Draft set for later next month.”
National Insider for the NFL Network Ian Rapoport tweeted this statement today:
A key entrance into the supplemental draft: Washington State S Jalen Thompson, who learned yesterday he lost his eligibility for the 2019 season and applied to be drafted in July. He hired agent Brad Cicala and is heading into the NFL. Should be selected.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2019
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Josh Perkins looking to make NBA roster this summer
- Klay Thompson signs Max Contract
- Isaiah Thomas plays HORSE at Hoopfest with Spokane parasport athlete
- Spokane's Jakobe Ford dominates Hoopfest dunk contest
- Daniel Vogelbach to represent Mariners at All-Star game
- Basketball in Danish: Hoopfest draws team from Denmark