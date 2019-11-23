Washington State hosts road-savvy Oregon State; both in search of a sixth win

PULLMAN, Wash. - The final home game of the season for WSU will likely be a shootout, as the Air Raid faces a high-powered OSU offense as both teams need a sixth win for bowl eligibility.

Saturday evening is senior night, where the school will honor DL Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei , WR Brandon Arconado , DL Karson Block , DL Tristan Brock , QB Anthony Gordon , QB Gage Gubrud , OL Fred Mauigoa, DL Nnamdi Oguayo , WR Dezmon Patmon , CB Marcus Strong , QB Trey Tinsley , WR Easop Winston Jr. , OL Robert Valencia . and former quarterback Tyler Hilinski.

It will be a special night for those playing their final home game in Martin Stadium, but all of the focus is on getting to another bowl game in the midst of a disappointing season. The Cougs haven't missed a bowl game since 2014, and are 5-5 heading into the matchup with the Beavers.

The offense has been unstoppable at home, averaging around 50 ppg. Aside from a quarter and a half against UCLA, Washington State has dominated its opponents in Pullman.

But OSU comes to Martin Stadium with 3 of their four conference wins on the road, so they know how to win away from Corvallis. Their offense really got going against Arizona State a week ago, where they took down the Sun Devils behind four touchdown passes from sixth-year senior QB Jake Luton.

The Beavers are one of the most efficient offenses in the country at scoring in the redzone. They don't often try for field goals, and have scored TDs on 27/34 trips to the redzone this season.

The Cougars need their sixth win tonight, or they will be putting their postseason hopes on winning at Washington in the Apple Cup next week, something they haven't been able to do in six years.

Kickoff tonight is at 6 p.m.