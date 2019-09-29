WSU Cougars

Utah holds Washington State scoreless in second half, Cougs fall 38-13

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 09:07 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:31 PM PDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Lightning and thunder subsided in time in Salt Lake City for the Washington State Cougars to kickoff on time against the 19th-ranked Utah Utes.

WSU was without their leading wide receiver Brandon Arconado, who did not travel with the team to Utah. The Utes were without starting runningback Zach Moss due to injury.

Utah struck first with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley to Devonta'e Henry-Cole. 

Washington State responded when Anthony Gordon hit Deon McIntosh for a short four-yard pass to even it up at seven.

After a 52-yard explosive play from Huntley to Samson Nacua landed in the endzone, Utah took a 14-10 lead into halftime. 

Huntley was providing lightning on the field when there was also lightning in the sky in Salt Lake City. He racked up 242 yards, going 14/21 throwing two touchdown passes and running in another to take a 21-13 lead at halftime.

Utah held WSU scoreless in the the second half, and added two more touchdowns in the same time frame, one being Derrick Vickers added a 7-yard rushing touchdown to put the Utes up 31-13.

WSU QB Anthony Gordon finished 30/49 for 252 yards and one touchdown, but threw two interceptions.

Washington State falls to 0-2 in Pac12 play.

 

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS