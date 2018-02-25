Washington State Athletics Mourns the Loss of David Lang

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Athletic Department was deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Director, Strength and Conditioning David Lang Saturday afternoon. Lang was a member of the WSU Athletic Department for 20 years.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lang Family,” said WSU Director of Athletics Patrick Chun. “David was beloved and respected by our entire department. He impacted and positively changed the lives of countless Washington State student-athletes during his two decades of service. He will forever remain in our hearts and will be dearly missed.”