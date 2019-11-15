WSU Cougars

Two Cougar DB's dismissed from football team

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 05:13 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:13 PM PST

PULLMAN, Wash. - The depth at defensive back at Washington State continues to get thinner as 4 News Now has confirmed that the team has dismissed Daniel Isom and Trey Davis for violation of team rules.

Isom, a Junior, had started seven games for the Cougs this year and was the team's 6th leading tackler.  Isom played both Strong Safety and Corner for the Cougs this season.

Davis, a Freshman, had played in four games for Washington State this season.

The Cougars are playing Stanford Saturday at 1:30 at Martin Stadium, and they need to win two of their last three games to go to a bowl game for the fifth straight season.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS