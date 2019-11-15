Two Cougar DB's dismissed from football team
PULLMAN, Wash. - The depth at defensive back at Washington State continues to get thinner as 4 News Now has confirmed that the team has dismissed Daniel Isom and Trey Davis for violation of team rules.
Isom, a Junior, had started seven games for the Cougs this year and was the team's 6th leading tackler. Isom played both Strong Safety and Corner for the Cougs this season.
Davis, a Freshman, had played in four games for Washington State this season.
The Cougars are playing Stanford Saturday at 1:30 at Martin Stadium, and they need to win two of their last three games to go to a bowl game for the fifth straight season.
