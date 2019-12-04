WSU Cougars

The history making WSU Soccer team is hungry for more

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Cougar soccer team has already made history making it to the College Cup for the first time in program history, but they want more.

After knocking off the number one seed in their region, Virginia, the Cougs then beat the second seeded team, South Carolina, both in true road games.

In doing so, the Cougars are the only unseeded team to advance to the final four this year.  Yet they are confident because they play in the best conference in the nation, the Pac-12.  Backing up that claim, of the four teams remaining, three are from the Pac-12.

Washington State will play another number one seed North Carolina Friday at 4pm in San Jose in the national semi-finals.

 

