Swedlund's 19 Not Enough As Cal Takes The Win Over WSU

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 10:07 PM PST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 10:07 PM PST

PULLMAN, Wash. -

A hot first half did not carry over to the second half of action as the Cougars (10-19, 3-14 Pac-12) fell at home to Cal (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12), 67-54, Friday night in Beasley Coliseum.

Early on, the Cougs held pace with the Bears with a bombardment of three-pointers, led by Alexys Swedlund who drilled 4-of-7 from deep and scored 14 points in the first half to pace the attack. While Swedlund bombed from the outside, the Bears pounded the ball inside to their All-American, Kristen Anigwe, who scored 17 points in the opening 20 minutes to give Cal a one-point lead at the break. In the second half, the Bears continued to pressure the Cougars in the paint, starting the new quarter on an 11-0 run that broke the game open.

Despite finding open looks, the shots that fell in the first half refused to go down in the second half as WSU went just 9-of-34 to finish the game while Cal closed hitting 17-of-26.

Stat of the Game
The Cougs assisted on 18 of 20 made field goals, but Cal took control of the paint with 48 points in the paints.

