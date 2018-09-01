WSU Cougars

Minshew leads WSU to a one-sided win at Wyoming

Laramie, Wyo. - Washington State didn't name a starting quarterback before their game with Wyoming, but Gardner Minshew looked good in his Cougar debut leading WSU to a 41-19 win at Wyoming.

The Senior transfer completed 38-57 for 319 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception.

It wasn't a blowout the whole way, in fact Wyoming led at the half, but after trailing the Cowboys 19-13, the Cougars did the rest of the scoring in the game as they rattled off 28 unanswered points.

Running back James Williams had a good all-around game with 26 touches for 135 total yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Cougars start off the 2018 season with a 1-0 record and return to Pullman for their home opener next Saturday against San Jose State, kickoff is at 8pm.

