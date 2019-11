Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State got their season started with an impressive 85-54 win over Seattle University Thursday giving Kyle Smith his first win as the Cougars head coach.

CJ Elleby led the way with 27 points on 12-18 shooting.

Isaac Bonton chipped in with 11 points and 7 rebounds.

The Cougars will play at Santa Clara Tuesday at 7pm, you can listen to Cougar Basketball on 920 KXLY.