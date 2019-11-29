Is this the year for WSU in the Apple Cup?

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Six straight years we've seen the same result in the Apple Cup; the Washington Huskies lifting the trophy at the end of the game.

The last four years haven't even been close as the Cougs have had a tough time scoring on the Husky defense. In fact, since Chris Petersen arrived in Seattle, the Cougars have not been able to put 20 points on the board in any one game.

This year, things appear to be different as the Cougars enter the game averaging over 50 points per game on offense, and the Husky defense, while still good, is not elite as it has been the last four to five years. So you would think, if Mike Leach's offense was ever going to put up big numbers against Petersen's Dawgs, this would be the year.

However, there is that other side of the ball. The Huskies are limping into the Apple Cup on offense scoring under 20 points in each of their last two games. But the Cougar defense has been more than generous all season long. Week in and week out, the opposing quarterbacks have put up season-high's in passing yards. If Jake Luton can throw for 408 yards and 5 touchdowns, what might Jacob Eason do?

Why will this year be any different? Anthony Gordon is the answer. Seemingly coming out of nowhere this season Gordon is on pace to be the first Pac-12 quarterback to ever throw for 5,000 yards in a season. He has enough confidence, swagger, and caution to put up numbers without taking unnecessary risks. The problem is, we said the same thing last year with Gardner Minshew and the result was the same.

So the questions remain, does Washington have the athletes to continue to hold down the air raid? And is the Husky offense in a bad enough slump that the Cougar defense can't cure them? The answers to those two questions will determine the winner Friday.

For a 4 News Now exclusive interview with the most unlikely player journey in this year's Apple Cup, check out the story of Cosmas Kwete:

