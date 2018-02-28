Hristova Earns All Pac-12 Honors

Proving herself as one of the elite players in the Pac-12 Conference, redshirt-sophomore Borislava Hristova earned Pac-12 All-Conference honors as announced by conference commissioner Larry Scott Tuesday afternoon. The award is the second all-conference award for Hristova who took home honorable mention honors as well as all-freshman honors in 2015-16 after a historic inaugural campaign.



Finishing the regular season, Hristova came up with one of the best scoring seasons in the Pac-12 in 2017-18 as the Bulgarian native posted an 18.1 points per game average to finish third in the scoring race. In Pac-12 play, Hristova was slightly better as she averaged 19.1 ppg despite playing almost the entirety of conference play at less than 100% due to an ankle injury suffered the day before conference play began. The second-year scorer took home one player of the week award during conference play after blitzing Colorado and Utah for 32.5 points per game on 65.9% (29-of-64) jump-shooting over the second weekend of conference play. Her 36 points against Colorado proved to be the second-most points scored by a Pac-12 player on the year, doing her damage on a Cougs' program record 15 made field goals on just 21 attempts.



For the year, Hristova posted 11 20+ point scoring games, seventh most all-time in program history, and went for double-figures in all but three contests. Her 23 double-digit scoring games marked the fourth-highest total for a Cougar sophomore all-time. She would lead the Cougs in scoring in 21 of 29 games on the year. In addition to her scoring binges that came on a team-best 45.2% shooting from the floor, Hristova also averaged 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per conference contest.



Hristova leads the Cougars into the Pac-12 Championships Thursday against the No. 7 seed Trojans. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Key Arena in Seattle and can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.